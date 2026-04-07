Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Pops first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

After smacking 31 home runs during the regular season last year, Crow-Armstrong had yet to find his power stroke before Tuesday, but he's now on the board with his first long ball of 2026. The talented outfielder also recorded his fourth stolen base through 11 games. Crow-Armstrong had a 30-30 campaign in 2025, and his ability to both hit the ball over the wall and swipe a base gives him a ton of upside from a fantasy perspective moving forward, especially if he goes on a power surge in the near future.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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