Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Returning to lineup Tuesday

Crow-Armstrong (hamstring) will return to the Chicago lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. He'll start in center field and bat seventh.

Crow-Armstrong was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks due to right hamstring tightness, but the young outfielder said his absence was precautionary, and he could have played if necessary. The 22-year-old is slated to serve as the Cubs' everyday center fielder this season.