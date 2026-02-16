Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Seeking more consistent swing

After fading down the stretch last season, Crow-Armstrong is aiming to make his swing more consistent and compact this year in an effort to find more sustained success at the plate, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Crow-Armstrong was one of the top players in the league before the All-Star break, blasting 25 home runs and posting an .846 OPS. However, he faded some after the break, as he mustered only six long balls and a .634 OPS. Chicago assistant hitting coach John Mallee said he noticed that as the season went on, the talented outfielder developed a longer stride in his swing, which led him to miss more pitches or make weaker contact when he did connect. Crow-Armstrong still had a great season with the 31 long balls and 35 stolen bases, making him one of only seven players in all of baseball to get to 30 in each of those categories. The 23-year-old's combination of power and speed makes him a valuable fantasy asset, and he could take a step forward in 2026 if he tightens up his swing and makes more consistent contact all year.