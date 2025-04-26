Fantasy Baseball
Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Shows off speed Friday

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Phillies. He also stole two bases.

Crow-Armstrong is displaying his strength as a base stealer early in the season, as he already has 12 swipes in 13 attempts and he's stolen two bases in each of his last two games. The youngster had 27 steals a year ago while batting only .237 with a .286 on-base percentage. Crow-Armstrong is batting .295 with a .339 on-base percentage so far in 2025, and he could fly past his 2024 steals total if he keeps reaching base at a higher clip.

