Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Smacks late homer in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Cubs' 8-3 loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Crow-Armstrong made Saturday's score look slightly more respectable after belting a two-run homer in the ninth inning. He's up to five home runs this season and is slashing .238/.312/.381 with 11 steals (on 14 attempts), 20 RBI and 25 runs across 187 plate appearances.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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