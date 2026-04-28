Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Snaps homer drought Tuesday

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk in an 8-3 win against the Padres on Tuesday.

Crow-Armstrong provided Chicago with a trio of insurance runs in the seventh inning with a 410-foot blast to center field. The long ball was his first since April 7 -- a span of 19 games. Crow-Armstrong went deep 31 times during the regular season last year, but he's hit just two home runs through 30 games so far in 2026. He's added 10 RBI, 18 runs, six stolen bases and a .241/.309/.339 slash line.