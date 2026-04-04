Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Steals base in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Guardians.

With Cleveland starting lefty Joey Cantillo, Crow-Armstrong slid down to eighth in the order, but he still managed to make an impact. The speedy outfielder has stolen three bases through seven games and is batting a respectable .269, but his .629 OPS reflects a lack of power so far. Friday's double was the first extra-base hit of the season for Crow-Armstrong, who is still in search of his first 2026 home run after going deep 31 times during the regular season last year.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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