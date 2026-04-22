Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Swipes base in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

Crow-Armstrong has yet to truly get going this year, but he does now have five hits across his last two games, and he's batting .345 over his last eight contests. The speedy outfielder is also up to five stolen bases, though he has already been caught three times. Crow-Armstrong swiped bags at an 81 percent success rate last season, and he figures to increase his 2026 percentage as the year goes along.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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