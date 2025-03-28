Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Swipes first bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks. He also stole a base.

It's been a bit of a slow start to the year for Crow-Armstrong, who went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in Chicago's two-game opening series in Tokyo earlier this month. Naturally, he didn't swipe any bags during that series, either, but he got back to running once he reached base during the domestic opener. Maintaining a decent batting average remains a concern for Crow-Armstrong, though the 23-year-old has shown that he can record steals at a high rate when he gets the opportunity.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now