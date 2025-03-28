Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Swipes first bag

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks. He also stole a base.

It's been a bit of a slow start to the year for Crow-Armstrong, who went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in Chicago's two-game opening series in Tokyo earlier this month. Naturally, he didn't swipe any bags during that series, either, but he got back to running once he reached base during the domestic opener. Maintaining a decent batting average remains a concern for Crow-Armstrong, though the 23-year-old has shown that he can record steals at a high rate when he gets the opportunity.