Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Swipes two bags in big win

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Nationals.

After swiping a career-high 35 bags on 43 attempts last season, Crow-Armstrong was successful on his first two tries in 2026. The 24-year-old center fielder is off to a hot start at the plate, going 4-for-9 in two games with a 1:3 BB:K, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year.