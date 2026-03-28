Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Swipes two bags in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Nationals.

After swiping a career-high 35 bags on 43 attempts last season, Crow-Armstrong was successful on his first two tries in 2026. The 24-year-old center fielder is off to a hot start at the plate, going 4-for-9 in two games with a 1:3 BB:K, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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