Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Two hits, two runs scored in win
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.
It was Crow-Armstrong's second multi-hit game of April, and his third-inning double off Aaron Nola was just PCA's second extra-base hit of the month. After opening the season in the cleanup spot for the Cubs, Crow-Armstrong has been hitting near the bottom of the lineup for the past couple weeks, as he looks to find his swing. The 24-year-old is slashing .221/.264/.294 with one home run, five RBI, 11 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 3:22 BB:K across 72 plate appearances. He continues to struggle badly against left-handed pitching, hitting .148 with one extra-base hit and a 0:12 B:K over 28 plate appearances versus southpaws.
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