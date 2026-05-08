Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Two more hits, stolen base Friday

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

It was Crow-Armstrong's second multi-hit game in the last three contests after he'd gone 12 straight games with one hit or fewer. PCA is now on a six-game hitting streak and may be finding his swing after a slow start to the 2026 campaign. He's slashing .255/.321/.400 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored, nine stolen bases and an 11:42 BB:K across 160 plate appearances.