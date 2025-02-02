Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Unlikely to hit leadoff

Chicago manager Craig Counsell said his "gut says no" when asked about Crow-Armstrong serving as the Cubs' leadoff hitter to begin the regular season, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report.

With Cody Bellinger now in New York, Crow-Armstrong seems to have center field all to himself in Chicago, though he may not slide into the leadoff spot despite his great speed on the bases. The 22-year-old flashed plenty of promise in 2024 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 123 games, but he also batted just .237 with a .286 on-base percentage. Crow-Armstrong will have to show more consistency in getting on base if he wants to move up to the top of the order. However, even if he hits lower in the lineup, the youngster has enough upside to have a breakout campaign in 2025.