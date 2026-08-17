Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Walks off White Sox with 30th home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 8:49pm

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-5, 10-inning win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Crow-Armstrong put together an MVP performance to beat the rival White Sox on Monday at Wrigley Field. The star outfielder led off the bottom of the first inning with his 29th home run of the season, then walked it off in the 10th with his 30th homer to break a 5-5 tie. Crow-Armstrong also chipped in his 31st stolen base for good measure, and he now has consecutive 30-30 campaigns on his resume, making him the first Cubs' player to ever accomplish that feat. The 24-year-old has been one of the top performers in fantasy baseball all year long, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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