Pete Fairbanks Injury: Battling thumb injury
Fairbanks left Monday's game against the Dodgers with a right thumb injury, Fish on First reports.
Manager Clayton McCullough described Fairbanks' injury as an "unusual sensation" in the right-hander's thumb, resulting in his removal from the matchup. McCullough also noted that Fairbanks will be evaluated further, at which point another update should surface. Anthony Bender could be asked to handle save opportunities until Fairbanks is cleared to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League13 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More