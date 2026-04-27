Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks Injury: Battling thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Fairbanks left Monday's game against the Dodgers with a right thumb injury, Fish on First reports.

Manager Clayton McCullough described Fairbanks' injury as an "unusual sensation" in the right-hander's thumb, resulting in his removal from the matchup. McCullough also noted that Fairbanks will be evaluated further, at which point another update should surface. Anthony Bender could be asked to handle save opportunities until Fairbanks is cleared to return.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
13 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago