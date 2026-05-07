Pete Fairbanks Injury: Completes bullpen session

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Fairbanks (hand) threw a "very encouraging" 13-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jeremy Tache of Marlins.tv reports.

Fairbanks was able to get back on the mound for the first time since Miami placed him on the 15-day injured list April 28 due to nerve irritation in his right hand. Though Fairbanks had a similar occurrence of nerve irritation back in the 2024 season with the Rays and ended up missing about three weeks, the Marlins are hopeful that the veteran reliever will be ready to return from the shelf in close to the minimum 15 days. Fairbanks' ability to complete a side session is a promising step toward meeting that goal, and he's set to throw again Friday before Miami determines his next steps, per MLB.com.