Pete Fairbanks Injury: Leaves with unspecified injury

Fairbanks left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to an undisclosed injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Fairbanks worked his way into a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and after receiving a visit from the team trainer, he would walk off the field having retired only one batter on 23 pitches. He can be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury surfaces. Tyler Phillips was called on to attempt to salvage the save chance following Fairbanks' departure.