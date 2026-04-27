Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks Injury: Leaves with unspecified injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 10:13pm

Fairbanks left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to an undisclosed injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Fairbanks worked his way into a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and after receiving a visit from the team trainer, he would walk off the field having retired only one batter on 23 pitches. He can be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury surfaces. Tyler Phillips was called on to attempt to salvage the save chance following Fairbanks' departure.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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