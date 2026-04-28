Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Marlins placed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to nerve irritation.

Fairbanks exited Monday's contest against the Dodgers after losing feeling in his right hand, and he said after the game that it was similar to the nerve issue he dealt with back in April 2024 while he was with the Rays. He was out for about three weeks then, though the Marlins are optimistic that he won't miss more than the minimum 15 days this time around, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. In the meantime, Anthony Bender, Andrew Nardi, Calvin Faucher and Tyler Phillips will all be options to pick up saves for the Marlins, and Cade Gibson will come up from Triple-A Jacksonville to round out the bullpen.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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