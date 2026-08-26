Pete Fairbanks Injury: Receives injections for nerve issue

Fairbanks underwent injections to alleviate nerve irritation in his right hand after visiting a specialist Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Fairbanks will head to the Marlins' facility in Jupiter, Fla. to conduct his rehab after he landed on the injured list Tuesday for the second time this season due to nerve-related issues. He'll wait a few days for the injections to take effect before being re-evaluated, at which point he could be cleared to start throwing again. While Fairbanks is on the shelf, the Marlins will likely take a committee approach to the ninth inning, with Michael Petersen and Calvin Faucher representing two potential candidates to receive save chances.