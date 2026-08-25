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Pete Fairbanks Injury: Sent to IL with nerve issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 11:53am

The Marlins placed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right medial nerve irritation.

Fairbanks had to be removed from Monday's appearance versus the Red Sox after just one batter due to the issue. He is scheduled to see a specialist Tuesday, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, and more could be known following that visit regarding a timeline for the reliever. While Fairbanks is sidelined, the Marlins could turn to Michael Petersen and/or Calvin Faucher to serve as closer.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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