Pete Fairbanks News: Back from paternity leave
The Marlins activated Fairbanks from the paternity leave list Thursday.
Fairbanks missed the first three games of the series against the Reds as he welcomed a new addition to the family, but he'll be available for the series finale Thursday. The veteran closer has permitted three runs with a 6:1 K:BB over his first four innings this season, collecting a pair of saves along the way.
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