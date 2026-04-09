Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Marlins activated Fairbanks from the paternity leave list Thursday.

Fairbanks missed the first three games of the series against the Reds as he welcomed a new addition to the family, but he'll be available for the series finale Thursday. The veteran closer has permitted three runs with a 6:1 K:BB over his first four innings this season, collecting a pair of saves along the way.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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