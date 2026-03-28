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Pete Fairbanks News: Bags first save with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Fairbanks gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rockies.

The Marlins' new closer allowed a one-out single to T.J. Rumfield, but he induced weak contact from Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle to end the night. Fairbanks racked up 75 saves over the last three seasons for the Rays before inking a one-year, $13 million deal with the Marlins in December, and his ability to stay healthy might be the only thing standing between him and his first career 30-save campaign.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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