Pete Fairbanks News: Banks second win
Fairbanks (2-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Mets, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.
The Marlins closer did his part to maintain a 0-0 tie in the top of the ninth, and Fairbanks was rewarded for his efforts when Heriberto Hernandez walked it off with a grand slam. Both of Fairbanks' wins this season have come in four appearances since he was activated from the IL a little over a week ago, but on the season the right-hander has a shaky 7.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 13 innings while converting six of eight save chances.
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