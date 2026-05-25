Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Banks second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Fairbanks (2-2) picked up the win Sunday against the Mets, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Marlins closer did his part to maintain a 0-0 tie in the top of the ninth, and Fairbanks was rewarded for his efforts when Heriberto Hernandez walked it off with a grand slam. Both of Fairbanks' wins this season have come in four appearances since he was activated from the IL a little over a week ago, but on the season the right-hander has a shaky 7.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 13 innings while converting six of eight save chances.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago