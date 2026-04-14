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Pete Fairbanks News: Blows save, takes loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Fairbanks (0-1) blew the save and took the loss during Tuesday's game against Atlanta. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one batter across one inning.

The Marlins brought out Fairbanks for the bottom of the eighth while holding a 5-3 lead. He retired two of the first three batters he faced before loading the bases, and he was unable to get out of the frame unscathed after yielding a bases-clearing double to Dominic Smith. Fairbanks collected a save in two of his first three outings of the season while striking out five batters across three innings. However, he has allowed three earned runs in each of his last two appearances. If Fairbanks can't figure out his command, then that might force the Marlins look to other closing options out of the bullpen such as Michael Petersen, Tyler Phillips, Calvin Faucher or Anthony Bender.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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