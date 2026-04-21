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Pete Fairbanks News: Collects fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Fairbanks struck out two and gave up one run on one hit in the ninth inning Monday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

A leadoff triple by Masyn Winn made things interesting, but Fairbanks locked in after a Ramon Urias sacrifice fly brought him home. The right-hander has converted four of five save chances to begin the season, but a couple shaky appearances have left him with a 7.88 ERA through eight innings despite a sharp 1.13 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB. Fairbanks has a firm hold of the closing job for Miami.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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