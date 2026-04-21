Pete Fairbanks News: Collects fourth save

Fairbanks struck out two and gave up one run on one hit in the ninth inning Monday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

A leadoff triple by Masyn Winn made things interesting, but Fairbanks locked in after a Ramon Urias sacrifice fly brought him home. The right-hander has converted four of five save chances to begin the season, but a couple shaky appearances have left him with a 7.88 ERA through eight innings despite a sharp 1.13 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB. Fairbanks has a firm hold of the closing job for Miami.