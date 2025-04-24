Pete Fairbanks News: Collects fourth save Thursday

Fairbanks earned the save in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks after allowing one walk in a scoreless 10th inning. He struck out one.

It didn't appear initially that Fairbanks would be in action Thursday, but the Rays scored a run in the ninth inning to force extras and plated three more in the 10th to create a save opportunity for the closer. Even though the hard-throwing right-hander has a concerning 1.50 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 9.1 innings, he's converted each of his first four save chances and posted a 2.89 ERA. Fairbanks' control issues could eventually come back to haunt him, but he remains the favorite for ninth-inning work out of Tampa Bay's bullpen at this time.