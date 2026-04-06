Pete Fairbanks News: Goes on paternity leave
The Marlins placed Fairbanks on the paternity leave list Monday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
The transaction was anticipated, as Fairbanks was used as an opener Sunday versus the Yankees so that he could leave the team sooner in order to be with his growing family. Fairbanks will likely rejoin the active roster for Thursday's game against the Reds. Anthony Bender picked up a save Sunday and could get more chances this week while Fairbanks is away. Calvin Faucher and Andrew Nardi are also candidates for saves.
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