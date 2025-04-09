Pete Fairbanks News: Grabs second save

Fairbanks earned the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels. He allowed one walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

After taking the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, Fairbanks was called from the bullpen for a second straight game and was able to log his second save of the season in 15 pitches (seven strikes). Through five outings, Fairbanks has allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings.