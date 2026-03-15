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Pete Fairbanks News: Having sharp spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Fairbanks struck out one in a perfect inning Saturday during a split-squad game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander has yet to allow a run over four innings this spring with a 6:1 K:BB. Signed to a one-year, $13 million contract in December, Fairbanks is set to be the Marlins' unquestioned closer this season after averaging 25 saves over the last three years for the Rays with a 2.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in 151 innings.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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