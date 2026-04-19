Pete Fairbanks News: Locks down third save
Fairbanks earned the save Sunday against the Brewers, tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Fairbanks was dominant in the ninth, striking out the first two batters he faced on just three pitches each before inducing a groundout to secure the victory. It was the right-hander's third save of the season. After allowing three runs in back-to-back appearances to begin April, Fairbanks has now posted consecutive perfect frames, reinforcing that his role as the primary closer should remain secure.
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