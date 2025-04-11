Pete Fairbanks News: Logs third save

Fairbanks earned the save in Friday's 6-3 win over Atlanta. He allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks tossed 17 pitches (12 strikes) and was able to overcome a Drake Baldwin double to earn his third save of the year. Fairbanks has posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across six innings to start the season and has converted all three of his save opportunities.