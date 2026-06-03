Pete Fairbanks News: Nails down seventh save

Fairbanks gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

He also hit a batter with a pitch to make things interesting, but after the first two Washington hitters reached base to begin the frame Fairbanks buckled down and escaped the jam. Over eight appearances since returning in mid-May from nerve irritation in his right hand, he's posted a 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings while collecting two wins and two saves in three chances.