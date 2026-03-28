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Pete Fairbanks News: Notches second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Fairbanks earned the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just nine pitches to do so. He could be unavailable after notching saves on back-to-back nights, but the 32-year-old appears to have a firm grip on the closer's role following a strong start with his new club.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
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