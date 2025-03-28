Fantasy Baseball
Pete Fairbanks

Pete Fairbanks News: Picks up win vs. Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Fairbanks (1-0) got the win over the Rockies on Friday, working a scoreless ninth inning with two walks and two strikeouts in the 3-2 win.

The Rays' closer put two men on in the ninth inning with walks, but one of them was erased when pinch runner Mickey Moniak was caught stealing second base. Jordan Beck, however, was successful with a stolen base, but Fairbanks struck out Brenton Doyle to end the inning. The Rays walked it off in the bottom of the ninth, which made Fairbanks the winning pitcher of record.

