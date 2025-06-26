Pete Fairbanks News: Secures 15th save

Fairbanks held Kansas City scoreless for a two-out save in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Fairbanks was called upon with two men on in the ninth and induced a game-ending double play to earn his second save in as many days. Over nine June appearances, the 31-year-old has allowed just two earned runs while converting five of six save chances. For the season, he's 15-for-17 in save opportunities with a 2.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB across 31 innings.