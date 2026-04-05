Pete Fairbanks News: Serving as opener Sunday
Fairbanks will start Sunday's game against the Yankees before being placed on the paternity list Monday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.
Sunday's contest is starting in a rain delay, and Fairbanks will be used as an opener to allow him to leave the team a bit earlier and join his growing family. The right-hander should be back with the Marlins by Thursday's game versus the Reds. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and Andrew Nardi are the top candidates for save chances while Fairbanks is unavailable as closer.
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