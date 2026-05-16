Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Takes second blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Fairbanks (1-2) was charged with a blown save but earned the win Saturday against the Rays, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Joe Mack committed a throwing error while attempting to catch Cedric Mullins stealing second base, which resulted in Tampa Bay's game-tying run in the ninth frame going unearned on Fairbanks' ledger. The Marlins went on to rally in extra innings and get Fairbanks off the hook, but the hurler has certainly been shaky during his debut season with Miami. Through 10 frames as the club's primary closer, the hard-throwing right-hander has a 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB while converting five of his seven save chances.

Pete Fairbanks
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Fairbanks See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago