Pete Fairbanks News: Unavailable Sunday
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced that Fairbanks won't be available Sunday against the Rockies after pitching the past two days, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
The club's new closer, who signed a one-year, $13 million contract in late December, fired two scoreless frames and picked up two saves in Miami's first two games of the season. Fairbanks won't be available Sunday after pitching back-to-back days, which is hardly a surprise this early in the campaign. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and Andrew Nardi should be in the mix to fill in as the Marlins' closer should a save situation arise Sunday.
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