Pete Hansen Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Hansen (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach on Tuesday.

Hansen has had a delayed start to the minor-league season after developing left shoulder stiffness during spring training. The southpaw 3.93 ERA and 123:37 K:BB over 137.1 innings with Double-A Springfield in 2025 and is set to move up to Triple-A Memphis once he's done with his rehab assignment.