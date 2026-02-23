Pete Hansen Injury: Resuming mound work

Hansen (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hansen has been slowed in Cardinals camp by left shoulder stiffness, so Monday's bullpen session is a significant step. The southpaw could still get a late start to the season, and when he is ready to pitch in games he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Memphis. Hansen posted a 3.93 ERA and 123:37 K:BB over 137.1 innings with Double-A Springfield in 2025.