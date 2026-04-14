Pete Hansen News: Activated at Triple-A

Triple-A Memphis reinstated Hansen (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Hansen is likely to make his 2026 debut with Memphis later this week after making a four-inning start Sunday in his second and final rehab outing at Single-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old lefty pitched exclusively at the Double-A level with Springfield in 2025, logging a 3.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 123:37 K:BB over 137.1 innings.