Pete Hansen headshot

Pete Hansen News: Activated at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Triple-A Memphis reinstated Hansen (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Hansen is likely to make his 2026 debut with Memphis later this week after making a four-inning start Sunday in his second and final rehab outing at Single-A Palm Beach. The 25-year-old lefty pitched exclusively at the Double-A level with Springfield in 2025, logging a 3.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 123:37 K:BB over 137.1 innings.

Pete Hansen
St. Louis Cardinals
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