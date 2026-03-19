Peter Kussow Injury: Out for season after surgery

Kussow recently underwent labrum surgery on his right shoulder and was placed on the FCL Mets' full-season injured list Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Kussow was a fourth-round pick by the Mets in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft . This was slated to be his first full minor-league season, but instead the right-hander will spend the entirety of the campaign rehabbing.