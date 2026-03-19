Peter Kussow headshot

Peter Kussow Injury: Out for season after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kussow recently underwent labrum surgery on his right shoulder and was placed on the FCL Mets' full-season injured list Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Kussow was a fourth-round pick by the Mets in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft . This was slated to be his first full minor-league season, but instead the right-hander will spend the entirety of the campaign rehabbing.

Peter Kussow
New York Mets
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