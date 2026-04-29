Peter Lambert News: Astros-Orioles postponed

Lambert and the Astros won't play the Orioles on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Baltimore.

The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a traditional doubleheader Thursday. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Lambert will start the first game of the twin bill, while Lance McCullers starts the second game. Through his first two starts with the Astros since being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier this month, Lambert has gone 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 11 innings.