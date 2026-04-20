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Peter Lambert News: Awarded another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Lambert is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Summoned from Triple-A Sugar Land last week after submitting a 1.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his first three starts in the minors, Lambert stepped in to fill one of the opening in Houston's injury plagued rotation. Though he was dealt a loss Friday against the Cardinals after yielding four runs and allowing 10 baserunners in five innings, Lambert posted a strong 8:1 K:BB and racked up 23 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. That massive whiff total alone makes Lambert a worthwhile speculative pickup in deeper leagues, and another quality showing against the Guardians could allow the 29-year-old righty to gain some traction in a rotation that isn't expected to get any of its injured starters back anytime soon.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
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