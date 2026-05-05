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Peter Lambert News: Dominates Dodgers in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Lambert (2-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing four walks while striking out four batters over seven scoreless innings.

Lambert was a bit wild in issuing four free passes, but those didn't hurt him since he gave up only three hits. The right-hander did face some tension when Los Angeles loaded the bases against him in the fourth frame, but he got out of that inning unscathed in the scoring column and surrendered just one baserunner thereafter. Lambert's seven innings were a season high, and he notched his second quality start through four outings. He's getting a chance with Houston's rotation due to injuries to other pitchers, but Lambert may be earning his way to a permanent starting role, as he's posted a 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 23:11 K:B across 22.1 innings so far.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
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