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Peter Lambert News: Falters late in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Lambert (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Lambert was dominant early, keeping Texas hitless through the first four innings before taking damage in the fifth. After allowing his first hit of the game, he immediately surrendered a two-run homer to Jake Burger to open the scoring. Following a clean sixth inning, Houston allowed the right-hander back out for the seventh but he allowed three straight baserunners to load the bases before exiting, and all three eventually came around to score. The five runs allowed marked a season high for Lambert, though he has still done an admirable job providing length for Houston's injury-riddled rotation, completing six innings in four of his last five starts. He now owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 35.1 innings and is slated to face the Cubs next.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
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