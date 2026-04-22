Peter Lambert headshot

Peter Lambert News: Fans eight in impressive outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lambert (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Guardians, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The 29-year-old right-hander fanned eight batters for a second straight start since being called up to plug a hole in the Astros' injury-ravaged rotation. Lambert racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (61 total strikes), and the former Rockie seems to be enjoying pitching at sea level on a consistent basis. After producing a 1.84 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 14.2 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season, Lambert's given Houston a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over his first 11 innings. He lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Baltimore.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Lambert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Lambert See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
47 days ago