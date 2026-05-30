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Peter Lambert News: Five quality innings in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Lambert (4-4) earned the win Saturday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Lambert hung on for a solid outing Saturday, escaping a bases-loaded jam on a William Contreras groundout to finish his fifth and final inning of work. The 29-year-old right-hander has been something of a revelation during his first year with the Astros so far, tossing at least five frames in seven of his eight starts while giving up two runs or fewer in half of his outings. Lambert will carry a career-best 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB across 45.1 innings into his next scheduled start at home against the division-rival Athletics.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
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