Peter Lambert News: In line to start Friday

The Astros have added Lambert to their taxi squad and appear poised to give him a start Friday against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have Lance McCullers starting Saturday and Mike Burrows on Sunday but currently have Friday's starter listed as TBA. Barring something unforeseen, that assignment will go to Lambert, who will need to be added to the 40-man roster. Lambert boasts a 1.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 14.2 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land and will be on six days' rest Friday. He last pitched in the majors in 2024 with the Rockies.