Peter Lambert News: Lasts seven frames in loss
Lambert (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.
Lambert provided valuable length but didn't receive enough offensive support to avoid taking the loss. The right-hander allowed all three of his runs in the second and third innings before settling in to log his second consecutive seven-inning outing. The early returns on the 29-year-old in Houston's rotation have been quite positive, as he owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 29:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings (five starts). Lambert will look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Texas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Lambert See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peter Lambert See More