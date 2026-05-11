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Peter Lambert News: Lasts seven frames in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lambert (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

Lambert provided valuable length but didn't receive enough offensive support to avoid taking the loss. The right-hander allowed all three of his runs in the second and third innings before settling in to log his second consecutive seven-inning outing. The early returns on the 29-year-old in Houston's rotation have been quite positive, as he owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 29:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings (five starts). Lambert will look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Texas.

Peter Lambert
Houston Astros
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